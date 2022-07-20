Summer is in full swing and with August fast approaching, there are still a lot of opportunites to wear a cute pair of open-toed shoes. Whether for a family BBQ, a beach day with your beau, a friend’s pool party, or on a caribbean vacation, you should consider sandals that are both stylish and comfortable, especially if you live in a city like NYC or Chicago, where walking is the norm.

There are plenty of practical options from celeb-approved brands like Crocs, Birkenstock, UGG, Dankso, SOREL, Tory Burch and more....that would check both boxes and look fab! Versatile, comfy and trendy sandals to wear with shorts, jeans or summer dresses. For this season’s trends, you can choose from styles such as two-strap, clogs, slingbacks, flip-flops and strappy, all the way to the fisherman sandals that are all the rage lately.

These affordable styles are perfect for walking and enjoying the warm summer weather. We even a included a couple retro and Y2K inspired styles and an adorable pair by BOBS from Skechers, which make a donation to help shelter animals with every purchase.

Keep scrolling below to see our top picks for comfy and stylish sandals.