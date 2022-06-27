When we think of the brand SOREL, we think of Oprah’s favorite boots. Actually, for years celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Middleton, Kate Hudson and Katie Holmes all have been spotted wearing their winter boots.

©GettyImages



Celebs: Kate Middleton, Katie Holmes and Kate Hudson wearing SOREL winter boots

Now, it seems like SOREL’s Kinetic Breakthru Tech sneakers are gaining A-lister’s attention as we have been seening them more and more. From Katie Holmes, Kaley Cuoco, Lori Harvey to Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, they all have added a pair of these comfy, lightweight sneakers to their wardrobe.

The shoemaker, not only offers boots and sneakers, they also have sandals and have done many interesting collabs. In the past, they have created collections with the Coffee brand, Alfred, the athletic sustainable apparel brand, prAna and even with the magazine Paper! Maybe, an HOLA! x SOREL collab would be great. ;)

So scroll below and get celebrity fashion inspo by seeing what outfits they wore with their SORELs.