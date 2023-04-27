Puerto Rican designer, Alani Noelle reveals a colorful and playful apparel and accessories collection

Love colorful summer fashion? If you do, soon you can add some edgy and fresh pieces to your summer wardrobe because Alani Noelle, a Puerto Rican fashion creative based in Brooklyn, has joined Target’s Future Collective as their newest partner. With her experience in design, styling, consulting, and creative direction, Alani brings a new level of creativity and vision to the brand’s apparel and accessories. Her collection launching on Sunday, May 7th, celebrates summer’s colorful and playful spirit with bold and confident pieces that empower everyone to embrace their authentic selves.



Future Collective with Alani Noelle will feature nearly 90 warm-weather-ready apparel and accessories across three refreshes, including summer staples such as a sleeveless collared denim mini dress, sleeveless crochet fringe maxi dresses, and matching cutout blazer and relaxed trouser shorts. The collection will be available in an inclusive size range of XXS-4X and 00-30, with prices ranging from $15-$48 and most items under $35.

If you’re curious about Future Collective, it’s Target’s exclusive brand that partners with a diverse group of style and cultural influencers to bring new perspectives and unique aesthetics to the forefront.

For an inside scoop on Alani Noelle’s vision and inspiration for her upcoming collection, HOLA! USA had the exclusive opportunity to ask her some questions.



How would you describe your style? I would describe my personal style as very versatile and colorful, and I think the collection reflects that really well. Does your heritage and the place you grew up influence your fashion choices? My Puerto Rican upbringing directly influenced my sense of style, and it was important to me that I could celebrate that throughout this partnership – especially through expression of color. Representation is very important to me as a proud Puerto Rican woman. Coming from a modest but always vibrant upbringing, I want to be able to inspire other women like me to dream big and Target is the perfect partner to do that with, knowing how much they prioritize inclusivity.

What was your inspiration for your Future Collective line with Target? With warmer weather ahead, I wanted to create the joyful feeling of summer through the entire collection. The entire collection has a light and airy feel that is fresh, vibrant and easy to wear throughout the summer and the months to come. I found a lot of inspiration in color specifically, as well as ‘70s fashion. The collection is very tropical and colorful, which reminds me of Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is a very vibrant, warm, and beautiful place. Everywhere you look, there is color. The houses are colorful, the streets are colorful, the people are colorful. It’s important to me to honor and celebrate my Puerto Rican heritage and recognize the diverse perspectives within the fashion industry.



Any pieces from the collection that are must haves summer staples? It’s so hard to pick just one or two items. I love them all so much and can’t wait to spend the summer living in the full collection! If I were to pick, I would have to say my favorites are the sleeveless collared denim mini dress, sleeveless crochet fringe maxi dresses and the matching cutout blazer and relaxed trouser shorts.



Do you have any style tips or trends we need to keep on our radar this summer? I always advise people to push the boundaries when it comes to styling. Less is less and more is more! This entire collection features versatile pieces in bright, joyful colors perfect for summer that you can easily mix and match and get creative with – just remember to have fun with it! I’m really proud of the work that went into creating the collection. I hope my collection empowers guests to feel confident and encourages them to embrace their true authentic selves.

The Future Collective with Alani Noelle collection will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores.