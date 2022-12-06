Latina-founded Valdé Beauty launches a jaw-dropping lipstick collection perfect for the holidays

Valdé Beauty is coming through with the most luxurious beauty gift for the holidays. The company’s Founder & CEO, Margarita Arriagada, the mastermind behind one of the most expensive lipsticks in the world, introduced the REFLECT Collection, inspired by the astrological practice of numerology.

This new collection welcomes three Armors to the Valdé family in an all-new chrome finish and sleek, futuristic designs. Volume 07 Reflective Mind: (Rose Gold), Volume 08 Reflective Spirit: (Iridescent), and Volume 09 Reflective Heart (Red), elevate refillable beauty through unique artistry and craftsmanship.

©Agencies



Valdé Beauty’s Founder & CEO, Margarita Arriagada,

The particularity of each chrome vessel is that it allows you to hold and interchange your Valdé lipsticks that can be switched to match your mood every day. “Hopefully, with this collection, customers can understand that you’re putting the investment pieces where you know the cost of the vessel where it belongs,” Arriagada tells HOLA! USA. “These sets will retail for $150. And so, it comes in the same storybook box.”

©Valdé Beauty



Valdé Beauty

REFLECT Collection

VOLUME 07 REFLECTIVE MIND

This lavish Rose Gold vessel reflects elegance, grace, and our courage to be who we want to be. It represents the number 07, which in numerology describes intellectuals, deep thinkers, philosophers, and scholars. “Rosegold obviously is a super feminine and super popular color, and for us, it represents elegance and grace,” the businesswoman assures. “It also reflects our courage to be who we want and what we want to be.”