JLo’s new workout look makes the gym feel like ‘paradise’ - steal her style!

Jennifer Lopez is “back at it.” The 50-year-old entertainer flaunted “ready for the weekend” workout attire to fans on Friday, June 26, and athletic style has never looked more whimsical. JLo shared a stylish selfie of her donning imaginative yoga wear by her go-to active brand Niyama Sol. The triple threat embodied weekend vibes in the paradisiacal ensemble and we’ve got all the details so you can hit the gym like a superstar.

©Niyama Sol



Jennifer Lopez took the look right from Niyama Sol’s style book!

Jennifer was the epitome of pretty in pink. On top, she opted for a crossed medium support sports bra in a blush tone, which goes for $58 at Niyama Sol. Of course, the pièce de résistance of her look was the “Pink Paradise” legging by the brand, which retails for $92. The high-waisted (and high quality) item screams fantasy.

Niyama describes the bottoms as a “somewhere over the rainbow, where pink elephants fly among hot air balloons, powered by churning whimsical windmills” design. Pink giraffes and ponies frolic among tulips in the detailed pant, which dubs pink “the color of self-love and compassion.”

The On the Floor singer finished off her sporty look with a high ponytail and her signature hoop earrings. It seems getting back into the gym (or dance) grind wasn’t the only return for the mom-of-two. Jennifer hit the recording studio this month and has been teasing new music. On Thursday, she reposted an in-studio photo by her vocal coach Stevie Mackey, writing: “Back to work.”