It’s no surprise that wearing lingerie is not for the timid. It’s for women who want to give their summer outfits a bold, sensual touch. This style isn’t just a great way to cool off in the summer heat, these pieces prove that love for feminine trends rules anytime of year.

Bodysuits, bralettes and see-through or sateen pieces are the winning picks when wearing lingerie in public. Dior, Ralph & Russo, Versace, and Off-White have been the driving forces behind this trend, which has been on the rise for quite some time, in their spring-summer collections.

Want to come out on top with this style? Keep reading and we’ll give you some ideas on how to wear it like a true fashionista.