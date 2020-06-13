When thinking of of warm summer days, one material immediately comes to mind: raffia. Natural or synthetic, this fiber packs a surprising visual punch and designers often use it to create the summer season’s must-have accessories. Purses made with this fabric stand out, be it a cute mini crossbody bag, a maxi tote held up with thin straps, or an eye-catching oversized bag. Check out our gallery of bohemian yet glamorous purses to top off your summer outfits.