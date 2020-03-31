Lots of royal watchers may think that there aren’t many similarities between Kate Middleton – Prince William’s English college sweetheart who became his Duchess of Cambridge and will one day be Queen – and Meghan Markle, the Los Angeles-born actress that found her Prince, Harry, and then shocked the world when she and her royal husband decided to step down from senior roles in order to start a new life in the US.

Kate and Meghan might have contrasting styles, but they essentially both dress like... what else? Royals! From nude shoes to cape dresses, the two Duchesses have some identical key pieces in their closets. So how do you dress like a princess? Whether you are a Meghan type or a copy Kate, pick up these 11 key pieces and you’ll have the perfect royal wardrobe.