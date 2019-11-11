There are some unwritten royal regulations for royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who need to consider every detail about how they dress for official occasions, from the colors they wear to the shades of their nail polish. But from time-to-time, both Duchesses stretch the rules of royal fashion by choosing outfits with innovative details and bold statements for major impact.

While the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex don’t necessarily share the same sense of style, they’ve both learned how to balance being on trend with looking proper and throwing in a bit of sensuality at the same time!

Keep scrolling to see some of the most daring trends worn by Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate.