Kim Kardashian and Megan Markle seem to be each other’s style inspiration

Some might not think Kim Kardashian West and Meghan Markle have anything in common, but it’s time to rethink that. The reality star and Duchess seem to take style tips from one another. Taking a walk down memory lane for both Kardashian and Markle has us doing a double-take at some of their past outfits that are almost identical to one another.

Both women clearly love monochromatic looks, especially in a nude color. When the 39-year-old Skims founder was pregnant, her style didn’t skip a beat. For instance, Kardashian wore a nude ankle-length body-hugging dress with a cream duster over it. A few years later the Duchess of Sussex wore a very similar outfit when she was pregnant with Archie. Markle’s look consisted of a matching nude knee-length dress and blazer. Both women opted for nude heels with their looks.

Keeping with the monochromatic theme, both women opted for an all-black outfit with grey pointed toe heels that looked almost identical to one another. The slight difference between the two outfits was that Kardashian’s pants were knee-length, while Markle’s were ankle length. Although Kardashian’s dark hair was slicked back and Markle’s hair was styled down, both women chose a red lip to break up their all dark outfits.

On another occasion, Kardashian and Markle both stepped out wearing head to toe cream-colored outfits. Both turtleneck dresses were the same length and same color but Kardashian chose a heavier coat while Markle’s coat was a more lightweight style.

Both Kardashian and Markle seem to love a good trench coat. Markle once wore a black dress with a beige trench coat, topped off with black flats. Kardashian wore a very similar look but instead of a dress, she wore a black top and pants, also with a beige trench coat over it, and black pointy-toed heels.

Another striking resemblance in outfits once again was when each woman was pregnant. Both Kardashian and Markle wore white tops tucked into a very high waisted black pencil skirt that emphasized their pregnant bellies. They even both wore their hair up an updo. Talk about style twins!

Cranberry is a tough color to pull off for some, but not Kardashian and Markle. Both of the famous women wore cranberry outfits and looked stunning. Kardashian’s outfit choice was a cranberry bodysuit tucked into matching pants, with the same color puffy jacket over it. Markle wore a cranberry knee-length dress with a matching coat and black tights.

Who would’ve thought that these two women would share very similar style tastes!