Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Kylie Jenner has not only developed a well-defined personal style, but has vast cosmetic experience to up her glam looks in an instant. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan went from rubbing shoulders with her sisters in classic scenes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians to the peak of the international beauty industry with her own makeup line. We’ll revisit this transformation with dresses, hair styles, and makeup looks that stand out in the beauty mogul’s style evolution.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!