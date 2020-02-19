If anyone knows how to stand out in a monochromatic look, whether on the red carpet or showing off her street style, it's Kim Kardashian. And she’s definitely a trend-setter, pulling off these bold looks with wild prints just as well as she can with bright hues, metallics, and even classic black and white. That's why it's easy to get inspiration from her when it comes to creating a head-to-toe matching outfit. She not only knows how to make the most of color, but her choices also provide us with style rules to follow in able to perfectly rock these looks with Kardashian-level confidence by paying close attention fabrics, sihouettes and layers. Kim has been giving a master class on how to make sure monochromatic is NOT monotonous – keeps scrolling to see her best looks.