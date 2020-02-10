The 2020 Oscars are in full swing, and the stars are ready to close out awards season in high fashion. The Academy Awards red carpet is known for the glitziest and most talked about styles. In 1997, Salma Hayek impressed with her shimmering Armani gown. In 2004, Charlize Theron arrived with a memorable nude-colored dress. Today, the A-listers aren’t holding back once again.

Keep scrolling to see this year’s best dressed stars at the 2020 Oscar Awards...