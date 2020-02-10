America Ferrera honors her Honduran roots on the Oscars 2020 red carpet

America Ferrera’s Oscars look has a very special meaning. The 35-year-old actress arrived at the Dolby Theater on Sunday night wearing a gorgeous red gown to say goodbye to her character Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon after playing her for twelve years. The star, is of Honduran descent, also payed homage to her ancestors with her accessories for the special night.

America Ferrera honored her Honduran roots at the 2020 Oscars

“#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid,” America wrote in her social media post. “Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras.” Accompanying the message was a series of photos—two of America in her Oscars gown and two of the Lenca women wearing similar headpieces.

America wore a custom Alberta Ferretti gown and accessorized with a gold headpiece. While walking the carpet, the How to Train Your Dragon actress was also pictured holding her visible baby bump. She previously announced the happy news that she was expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams back in December.

The actress accessorized with a gold headpiece worn by the Lenca tribe of Honduras

Tonight, America is celebrating and closing her chapter with the How To Train Your Dragon franchise. The third and final film is nominated tonight and could take home the prize for Best Animated feature.



