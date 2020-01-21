You didn’t have to grow up in a Mexican household to know about San Marcos blankets. The cozy pieces are synonymous to wintertime and are iconic for their heavyweight and bold graphics of wild animals, including roaring tigers, bears and lions. The cuddly cover ups are particular famous for the hilarious memes that have circled all over the internet.

But all jokes aside, the San Marcos blankets are the real deal for cozying up on the couch and keeping warm at home when the temperatures drop. And in case you wish you could walk around with a blanket all the time, Los Angeles-based brand Equihua (pronounced e-Kee-wah) makes the next best thing – coats and jackets! These plush, furry pieces feature bold prints and colorful art inspired by the Latinx-loved covers. The pieces range between $500 and $700 and are aren’t made for the faint of heart.

