Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
On her most recent visit to New York, Salma Hayek proved she’s a total fashionista. Not only did the 53-year-old star show off her great taste in fashion and stunning figure, but she also gave us a style class by wearing six completely different outfits in almost 24 hours! The Mexican actress 'paraded' in a slew of ultra-chic and bold looks that captured the attention of many – including us! Each of her outfits featured one of the moment’s trends: flared trousers, metallic colors, textured velour pieces, and lots of shine. Scroll through the gallery to see all six of her looks!
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!