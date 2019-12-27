Kylie Jenner’s striking diamond and emerald necklace is royal-approved

Kylie Jenner took an ultra-glam approach for Christmas Eve 2019. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan stunned while wearing a gorgeous green satin gown by Ralph and Russo featuring a daringly high slit, an off-shoulder neckline, and a fancy looking bow detail. But what truly caught our attention was the royal-worthy necklace she wore to complement her look. Kylie drew attention to her décolletage in the most elegant way with a sparkly stunner that looks straight out of a royal’s jewelry case complete with diamonds and teardrop-shaped emeralds to match her custom gown.

©@kyliejenner



The 22-year-old’s dress was a custom Ralph and Russo gown

Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and more royals have decked themselves with drool-worthy pieces, and Kylie’s brilliant necklace gives major royal vibes. Next to a couple of photos showcasing her Old Hollywood-inspired outfit plus a detailed look at her striking necklace, the self-made billionaire wrote, “Christmas Eve.” Kylie was the definition of sexy-glam, meanwhile her one-year-old daughter Stormi evoked princess vibes in an adorable dress to match her mom’s.

Kylie and her mini-me’s dresses were both made to match for the Kardashians’ Christmas Party where they joined sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. Another mother-daughter duo who matched that night was Khloé and her one-year-old daughter True Thompson. The pair were dressed as golden girls with Khloé rocking a long metallic gown and True following suit with an adorable tulle dress.

©@kyliejenner



Kylie rocked a detailed look at the stunning diamonds and emeralds necklace

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is never one to miss a glam sartorial moment. Earlier this month she attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th Birthday bash where she turned heads in a black sequins dress with sharp shoulders, ultra-high slit and a plunging neckline.

There’s no doubt Kylie will be closing the year (and decade) in the most fashionable way. We can’t wait to see what she rocks on New Year’s Eve!

