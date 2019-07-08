Kylie Jenner's graphic Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit will have you doing a double-take

There are times when our eyes will play tricks on us, and that’s just what Kylie Jenner’s graphic swimsuit will do. The brunette beauty’s swim piece is like an optical illusion that will have you doing a double-take, followed by some squinting. While away in the Caribbean, the 21-year-old shared a photo where she’s looking flawless in an artsy swimsuit by Jean Paul Gaultier featuring a naked female body. Though it’s illustrated to look like a painting, Kylie’s tropical suit is definitely not your average one-piece.

Kylie's graphic swimsuit from Jean Paul Gaultier features an artistic take on the naked female body

Taking to social media to show off the daring number, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, “Let em wonder.” For another carousel of pics where she’s sitting on the sand while seductively staring at the camera, the mother-of-one wrote, “La vida es bella.”

The past week, Kylie and her girls have been living a fabulous vacation in Turks and Caicos to celebrate new product launches for her Kylie Skin brand. During the beach girls’ trips, Kylie and her BFF Stassie (Anastasia Karanikolaou) have been living their best lives with a series of hot twinning looks. The blonde and brunette beauties have shared snaps of themselves donning matching colorful sets, identical sexy swims styles, skin tight minidresses and even hairstyles too.

The beauty mogul took to social media to share a carousel of provocative photos where she's modeling the artsy one-piece

But even though her lavish vacay (and life in general) looks to be perfection, while away, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings also opened up about anxiety struggles she suffers with and how growing up in front of the camera hasn’t always been easy. Next to an image of a beautiful sunset showcasing her curvy silhouette, Stormi Webster’s mommy got real about her life not being as perfect as it appears to be on social media.

“I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human,” she wrote.