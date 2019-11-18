Aside from being one of the most stylish royals thanks to her chic sartorial choices, Queen Letizia, counts heavily on glam, sparkly accessories to complete her outfits. Whether she’s out on a royal engagement, vacationing with her husband, King Felipe and their two daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, or attending a glam gala, the 47-year-old doesn’t sleep on adding subtle touches of sparkle to her sophisticated get-ups.

Most of her favorite jewelry pieces contain a deep sentimental value as they were gifted to her by her daughters or her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia. Some have been passed down for generations, which makes them all that much more special.



Scroll through the gallery to see some of Queen Letizia’s gorgeous favorite jewels!