For this fall-winter season, fashion revisits some classics. Plaid print, preferably window or XL plaid type, as well as thick fabrics are examples that appear again among fashion trends. Celebs like Eva Longoria have taken note of this by choosing outfits that combine elegance, simplicity and a clear retro touch . One such outfit is the one she wore at the Dora and The Lost City of Gold press conference.

Faithful to her own style, the actress piques our interest in these garments. Want to replicate this ultra feminine look? See below!