Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara, is showing up to be just as fashionable as her famous mom! Since the beginning of the year, the 14-year-old has channeled Angelina’s ultra-glam, and chic style. Although she’s now old enough to make her own clothing choices, it looks as though Zahara is inspired by her mother’s timeless looks – especially when it comes to red carpet or evening attire.

Whether she’s been out promoting her new film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil or attending charity galas, the 44-year-old has appeared at events and red carpets accompanied by her children, giving them a chance to shine in the spotlight. While her other daughter’s Shiloh, 13 and Vivienne, nine, are content with fuss-free looks, it’s evident Zahara is all about glitz and feminine silhouettes.

Scroll through the gallery to see all the times Zahara has taken after Angelina’s stylish ways this year!