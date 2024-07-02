Jessica Alba's daughters reimagined their mom's dresses for red carpet looks

Jessica Alba's closet is filled with iconic and versatile pieces. The actress and entrepreneur has maintained a Hollywood career for decades, attending some notorious premieres throughout her life. Her daughters, Honor and Haven, have taken full advantage of this perk, reusing some of Alba's dresses for the premiere of "Trigger Warning," her most recent film.

Alba shared the news on an Instagram post, showing her and her daughters on the red carpet together. "Throwing it back all the way to ‘07 and ‘10 in the sweetest way ever," she wrote in the caption, adding an emotional-looking emoji. She asked followers to swipe to see the contrast between herself wearing the dresses and her daughters' versions of them.

"For the screening of Trigger Warning, Honor wore my Prada dress from the 2007 premier of Valentine’s Day in London," she wrote. "Havie wore my Dolce & Gabbana dress from Comicon for Good Luck Chuck in 2010." The girls updated the looks by adding some key pieces, like necklaces and some jewelry. Despite the fact that the dresses have been around for over a decade, by adding details, the girls managed to make the looks feel contemporary. If it weren't for Alba making the revelation on social media, it's unlikely that people would have discovered the dresses were older.

"I loooove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch," Alba concluded.

Alba has three children with her husband Cash Warren: Honor, 16, Haven, 12, and their son Hayes, 6.

© E. Charbonneau Jessica Alba at Comic-Con

Eva Mendes' sweet response

Alba's followers praised their daughters' styling decisions and the fact that they decided to reference their mom at the premiere. Eva Mendes, also the mom of two daughters, wrote a sweet message for Alba. "Que bellezas !!!" she wrote. "This is so damn sweet."

Other actors were also charmed by the gesture. "Gorgeous!!! This is so special," wrote Tessa Palmer.