Fall is upon us and some of our favorite celebrities have been giving us style inspiration for the new season, especially Kendall Jenner. During the Love Magazine #MOVINGLOVE dinner in London, the model attended with an on point outfit made up of a gray oversize blazer with belt, biker shorts, and black spike shoes.

When temperatures start to fall, what’s better than pulling on a warm blazer with Kendall's style stamp on it? If you agree, then take a look at these trendy options.