Copy Kendall Jenner with these oversize blazers this fall
Fall is upon us and some of our favorite celebrities have been giving us style inspiration for the new season, especially Kendall Jenner. During the Love Magazine #MOVINGLOVE dinner in London, the model attended with an on point outfit made up of a gray oversize blazer with belt, biker shorts, and black spike shoes.
When temperatures start to fall, what’s better than pulling on a warm blazer with Kendall's style stamp on it? If you agree, then take a look at these trendy options.
Although not exactly the same model as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out in, the Milena Mini Dress by L'Academie is very similar, with the added detail of a belt tie. Revolve ($87).
A model that you can easily combine with shorts - as Kendall did- is the Black Pocket Front Utility Woven Blazer with large front pockets. Pretty Little Thing ($25).
Similar to Kendall's jacket - but in a much softer shade - the Astr Emerson Taupe Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer is a great look for fall. Tobi ($100).
Have you ever heard the term shacket? It’s a combination of a shirt and a jacket and is generally cut like a button-front shirt, but it's heavy enough to wear as your final layer. New Look have come up with one such creation, their Belted Shacket In Black, which has wide pockets and a hoop belt. Asos ($33.50).
Metallic garments are totally on trend, so you need to get involved. The Metallic Silver Belted Blazer has the characteristics of common blazers, but instead of a belt, it has bands to tie around your waist. Pretty Little Thing ($18).
The Balloon Sleeve Belted Blazer Dress In Black crosses genres and makes voluminous sleeves its selling point. NA-KD ($83.95).
The Black Belted Blazer Dress keeps the idea of the mini-dress blazer, but with oriental influences and asymmetrical details - particularly its flared sleeves and uneven bottom edges. I Saw it First ($37.40).
The UO Plaid Slouchy Blazer is a classic checkered model with an added belt detail. It is perfect to wear as temperatures drop thanks to its woven material. Urban Outfitters ($119).
Do you already have in mind which blazer you will choose to stick better to Kendall’s style?
