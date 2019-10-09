Purples are becoming the favorites of 2019. Lilac, mallow, and lavender are determined to stay for the rest of the year. In fact, their permanence is not surprising. Since the star of the season, the hottest celebs have worn many variations of the hue. especially in their lighter shades, and at the end of spring they Spring is over, but fashion isn't ready to say goodbye to Ultra Violet.

Fashion trends in the autumn-winter runways walk along a path of nuances that open the range with darker shades, good news for those who wish to delve into them and bet on the cold ranges that will fill the outfits for the following months with romanticism, elegance, and glamor, thought from the most discreet color combination to the one that bets for everything.