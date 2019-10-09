Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
We’re well aware that Eva Longoria is a trendsetter, and this time she caused a frenzy among her followers thanks to a standout detail from one of her looks: the color! For her visit to The Daily Show, hosted by Trevor Noah in New York City, the celeb was wrapped in a spectacular piece from the Spring 2019 collection by Australian designer Toni Matičevski.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!