Eva Longoria and Santi get glammed up for the L'Oréal Le Defile at PFW
It’s safe to say that Grand Hotel producer Eva Longoria and her son (and the hardest working baby in show biz) Santiago Baston are the true definition of a mother-son duo. The two can be seen on the production sets of her latest projects where Santi is learning the ropes from his glass ceiling smashing mamá or jet setting to some of the most scenic places and delving into the local culture.
Currently, the two are hanging out in Paris, the City of Love (and the hottest fashion) for Paris Fashion Week. On Saturday, September 28, the Dora the Explorer: Lost City of Gold actress was prepping for her latest project — tackling the runway for the L'Oréal Le Defile.
The L'Oréal spokeswoman and her adorable first-born son with Jose “Pepe” Baston arrived earlier last week and have been seen everywhere enjoying the sights and sounds that the historic city of Paris has to provide in preparation for her catwalk appearance for the cosmetics brand.
And definitely not one to be left out of the fun, Baby Santi sat in with his timeless mamá as she got ready for her big night.
In a picture that the Devious Maids producer shared via social media, you can see her and Santi enjoying some time together as he drank some liquid goodness while looking up at his momma. This trip to Paris Fashion Week has been a major first for the one-year-old as it is his debut to the French fashion community and we are sure that it won’t be his last.
Eva Longoria is ready for New Year’s Eve with this shimmery party dress
Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B steal the spotlight at Balenciaga’s L.A. show
Eva Longoria steps out in sheer red ensemble and nude heels in recent Los Angeles outing
Cameron Diaz joins Eva Longoria and Salma Hayek’s latest fashion trend this fall
Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart host intimate celebration in honor of Penelope Cruz
Georgina and Cristiano explore Saudi Arabia’s spectacular desert
Ivanka Trump, Anitta, and more celebs attend Fontainebleau opening in Las Vegas
Taylor Swift’s 34th Birthday Party and all the celebs that attended [PHOTOS]
Ten Christmas-inspired nail art you might wish you could wear the whole year