Jennifer Lopez was seen with the hottest hair accessory while in Monaco
When it comes to JLo’s fashion and beauty picks, the singer-actress never disappoints, which is why we’re inspired by one of her recent hairstyles featuring a crystal Gucci barrette.
During her recent trip to Monaco, the Hustlers star wore her hair up in a slicked bun bedazzled by a $400 tortoiseshell resin Gucci hair clip.
Fashion giants such as Gucci, Chanel and Saint Laurent among others are likely to blame for the embellished logo hair clips trend, but because we all can’t splurge on a designer hair accessory with an even bigger price tag, we’re happy to share budget-friendly options from Kitsch that look just as alluring as their designer counterparts.
Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan worked with the brand to bring the Kitsch X Justine collection with rhinestone-embellished clips that say things like Glam, Icon, Boss, Damn and Feelings and will have you feeling like JLo sans the $$$ setback.
Moreover, they’re the fastest way to instantly elevate any hairstyle, which is a win-win in our book.
