Sofia Vergara's swimsuit style during her girls trip is so haute
Sofia ended her girls' trip with this bright yellow, one-shoulder suit. So chic!
The fashion entrepreneur slipped into an all-white ensemble featuring a two-piece strapless swimsuit and a sexy, sheer sarong.
For a boat ride, the Modern Family star opted for a black one-piece showcasing some cleavage and edgy silver grommets down the front.
During her vacay, Sofia stunned in a variation of swimsuits and sarong styles.
A leopard-print number could not be missing in her suitcase.
Sofia was red-hot in a two-piece swim style showing off her stunning bikini bod.
