Melania Trump style: See what (and who) the first lady has been wearing
First Lady Melania Trump has a clearly defined sense of style. "I like to dress nicely. I always say that it’s easy to put on a nice dress," President Trump's wife told HELLO! back in 2011. "Sometimes, you’re in a hurry and you put on the t-shirt and slacks and beautiful jewelry and drop off your child at school. You don’t have time to do hair and make-up and get ready completely." Here's what has been in the former model's wardrobe since she officially became America's first lady. First Lady Melania Trump got into the holiday spirit sporting a red bouclé coatdress by Chanel for the 95th annual national Christmas tree lighting ceremony near the White House.
Unveiling the White House holiday decorations on November 27 as she prepared to celebrate her first-ever Christmas as first lady, Melania donned an angelic white bell-sleeved dress by Christian Dior. The President's wife added a touch of festive elegance with a vintage gold belt and gold Manolo Blahnik heels.
Joining her husband for their first-ever National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony on November 21, Melania opted for head to toe fall colors. Topping the first lady's burnt orange turtleneck and Hervé Pierre brown leather pencil skirt was a luxurious Stella McCartney floral coat.
To receive the delivery of the White House Christmas tree alongside son Barron on November 20, First Lady Melania dressed down in a red sweater, dark trousers and knee-high leather boots. Completing the cold-weather ready outfit was a red and navy blue plaid coat by Calvin Klein.
First Lady Melania Trump made a floral statement on November 9 stepping out in a floor length dress by Dolce & Gabbana for a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
The first lady changed later in the day for the state dinner held at the Great Hall of the People. Melania stunned wearing a Chinese-inspired dress by Gucci. The floral number features an embroidered mandarin collar and pastel pink fur cuffs. Barron Trump’s mother straightened her hair for the dinner on November 9.
Donald and Melania kicked off the first leg of their tour arriving at Tokyo’s Yokota Air Base on November 5. The first lady wowed in a $4,800 striped coat by Fendi that featured appliqué detailing.
Traveling in style! Melania Trump departed the White House on November 3 to embark on her 11-day trip to Asia. Barron Trump’s mother showed off her fashion credentials wearing a cobalt belted fit-and-flare coat by Emilio Pucci. The first lady completed her stylish look with matching Christian Louboutin stilettos and shades.
The first lady went to Orchard Lake Middle School in Michigan to meet with students and promote the #nooneeatsalone campaign. For her day with the kids, the former model wore a Valentino coat over a grey sweater and trousers.
Melania wore a trio of her wardrobe staples – pointy-toed stilettos, a tailored dress and coat worn over her shoulders – as she unveiled the exhibition of her Hervé Pierre Inaugural Ball gown as part of the First Ladies Collection at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.
Melania swapped her usual ultra-feminine body-hugging oufits for a pinstriped business suit with loose tie as she greeted Canada's First Lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the White House on October 11. The look – which fits right in with fall's masculine trend – is by Ralph Lauren Collection.
The following day the US first lady was back to her ladylike palette and wardrobe with a pastel shift dress worn with color coordinated coat and heels. Melania was accompanying husband Donald Trump at the White House as he nominated Kirstjen Nielsen as the new Secretary of Homeland Security.
Melania donned a red ruffled skirt by Venezuela-born Carolina Herrera for a Hispanic Heritage Month event held in the East Room of the White House on October 6. President Trump and Melania hosted around 200 Hispanic business, community, and faith leaders, and guests from across the country to help mark the annual occasion.
The first lady embraced the fall season's masculine trend in a sharply-tailored black trousersuit worn with a crisp white button-down shirt. Pointy-toed pumps completed the look. Melania donned the businesslike look for her husband's meeting with senior military leaders and spouses after a briefing in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 5.
Melania wore a chic houndstooth suit by Dior for her meeting with Prince Harry during the 2017 Invictus Games on September 23. The first lady led the United States delegation to the royal's third annual Paralympic-style sporting competition in Toronto.
On September 14 in Washington, D.C., the First Lady helped host the White House Historical Association Dinner in a silver embroidered cape gown by Monique Lhuillier, which retails for $7,995.
Melania Trump looked summer chic as she returned to the White House on August 20 after a 17-day working vacation wearing a white and yellow midi-length Delpozo frock that originally retailed for $2,300 but has since sold out.
Pink stilettos were the footwear of choice to accessorize Melania's colorful Monique Lhuillier day dress at her husband's July 25 rally in Youngstown, Ohio.
On July 16, 2017, the first lady wore a little white dress with lace hem to the 72nd US Women's Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
On July 14, 2017, Melania Trump wore a 1950s style summer dress by Valentino for the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris.
For a July 13 dinner at at Le Jules Verne Restaurant at the Eiffel Tower with husband Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Melania donned a red white and blue dress by Herve Pierre, who designed her Inaugural Ball gown.
When the American first lady, dressed in Dior, met her French counterpart during a welcome ceremony at Les Invalides in Paris on July 13, together they made for a very patriotic palette.
A tan summer print dress by Jil Sander and $5,400 Bottega Veneta cashmere coat were a chic combination on the second day of the G20 summit in Germany on July 8.
The First Lady of the United State gave off Gatsby vibes wearing a 1920s-inspired tiered fringe flapper dress by Michael Kors ($2995) to a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. Melania completed her stunning look with matching python Christian Louboutin pumps.
Melania Trump wore a colorful Delpozo dress as she visited the Copernicus Science Center in Warsaw, Poland on July 6. The first lady paired her dress with hot pink Manolo Blahnik heels that were then used in a demonstration to make a miniature shoe from a 3D printer.
On June 30, the first lady looked all business in an Altuzarra pencil skirt and white blouse as she and her husband stepped off Air Force One upon arrival in Morristown, New Jersey.
The first lady walked out of the White House out to help greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in wearing a signature peplum silhouette by Roland Mouret on June 29.
Seen here waiting for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on June 26, Melania donned this sunny summer print by Emilio Pucci.
Melania Trump was a blushing guest at Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and actress Louise Linton's wedding in Washington, D.C on June 24. President Trump's wife wore a J. Mendel gown with a pleated bodice and draped lower in the back. She kept her locks flowing and makeup simple. As for the bride, her gown was by Ines Di Santo and her wedding ring and earrings are from Martin Katz.
Melania went for a colorful rainbow windowpane print dress by Mary Katrantzou at the Congressional picnic at the White House on June 22.
The first lady exuded glamour wearing a champagne-colored, front drape gown by Monique Lhuillier for the 2017 Ford's Theatre Gala in Washington, D.C. Prior to the reception, Melania said in a statement: "In 1978, President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter began the tradition of hosting a White House reception, and I am proud to continue the tradition in honor of such a historic and cherished landmark."
President Donald Trump’s wife made a floral statement stepping out in a $51,500 jacket by Dolce & Gabbana in Sicily. Melania, 47, exuded glamour as she arrived to the Chierici Palace City Hall of Catania on the sidelines of a G7 summit of the Heads of State and of Government in Taormina wearing the piece that features 3D floral details over a sleeveless creme brocade sheath dress, which she paired with a matching Dolce & Gabbana floral pouchette clutch, pumps and shades.
Melania Trump stepped out in her second Dolce & Gabbana dress of the day in Taormina. The first lady wore this t-length shimmery dress with billowy sleeves to a concert of La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the ancient Greek Theatre.
A beige leather power suit was Melania's choice at the US ambassador's residence previous to the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, in Brussels on May 25.
The First Lady wore a checkered Michael Kors coat dress and matching pumps as she met with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium at the Royal Palace in Brussels on May 25.
First Lady Melania Trump clearly has a well-defined sense of style. "I like to dress nicely. I always say that it’s easy to put on a nice dress," President Trump's wife told HELLO! back in 2011. But, she admitted: "Sometimes, you’re in a hurry and you put on the t-shirt and slacks and beautiful jewelry and drop off your child at school. You don’t have time to do hair and make-up and get ready completely." Here's what has been in the former model's wardrobe since she officially became America's first lady. Melania chose a black lace coat dress and veil – a color and head covering which is traditional to visit the Pope – for her trip to the Apostolic Palace for an audience with Pope Francis on May 24, 2017 in Vatican City.
The First Lady stepped off Air Force One in a demure black single-breasted coat with gold sleeve and collar embroidery upon her arrival with her husband at Rome's Fiumicino Airport on May 23, 2017.
First lady Melania Trump wore a cream sleeveless Roksanda dress with A-line skirt to join her husband President Trump to tour the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem on May 23, 2017.
Joined by stepdaughter Ivanka Trump, Melania wore one of her favorite styles – a military cut skirt suit and wide belt by Michael Kors – with pink zebra print shoes as she walked through Jerusalem's Old City on May 22, 2017.
The First Lady loves her neutrals! Here she is wearing a white pantsuit and black blouse ahead of the Arab Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh on May 21, 2017.
A khaki military shirt dress and zebra print stilettos were the choice for the First Lady's tour of the American International School in the Saudi capital Riyadh on May 21, 2017.
Oversized gold accessories added some of Melania's signature opulent glam to her little black Stella McCartney jumpsuit as she arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on May 20, 2017.
Melania wore a Kate Middleton fave – nude pumps – along with her Herve Pierre orange leather shirt and bow-bedecked pullover as she boarded Air Force One to depart from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on May 19, 2017. The First Lady was setting off for her first foreign tour with husband Donald Trump.
Chaneling a hint of Michelle Obama in a mint cardigan and lace eyelet dress kes part in the opening ceremony for the Healing Garden at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. on April 28, 2017.
Military style with a twist as Melania walked past the West Wing of the White House in this green skirt suit with black and white trim (and matching heels) on April 27, 2017.
Keeping it simple and subdued, a classic trench was the coat of choice on April 27, 2017 as Melania arrived for a purple heart ceremony for Sergeant First Class Alvaro Barrientos at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
Melania wore a tea length black and white dress with a v-neck for the annual Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride at the White House. Melania accentuated her waist wearing a thick black belt.
Melania wore a breezy pink, tea-length dress by Hervé Pierre as she hosted her first Easter Egg Roll at the White House in April 2017.
Melania looked gorgeous in green to welcome Queen Raina and King Abdullah II of Jordan to the White House in April 2017. The stylish first lady wore a belted draped dress for her first meeting with a royal figure since her husband's inauguration. President Trump's wife completed her polished look with black pumps and her signature blowout.
Melania channeled her inner New Yorker wearing all-black for her first official portrait as First Lady of the United States. President Trump’s wife looked ultra glam in the White House photo wearing a Dolce & Gabbana turlington jacket and a silk sequin Hermes scarf, while styling her brunette tresses with her signature blowout.
The first lady was a vision in white stepping out for the 2017 Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards in D.C. Melania looked elegant wearing a belted ivory coat by The Row and Christian Louboutin pumps for the ceremony.
The first lady in red! Melania wowed wearing a custom coatdress by New York–based designer Alice Roi for her journey from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
For her husband's first joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017, Melania arrived at the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol wearing her own twist on the LBD – the little black suit. The sparkling skirt and jacket, which together retail for $9,590, are by one of the first lady's favorite designers, Michael Kors.
The first lady was a vision in white stepping out in a custom ensemble by Karl Lagerfeld to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, to the White House on February 15, marking her first official appearance at the presidential residence since her husband's inauguration. Melania wore a cashmere pencil skirt and matching peplum double breasted jacket that featured a military-style collar for the occasion.
First Lady Melania Trump disembarked Air Force One with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Palm Beach International Airport wearing high-waisted, white wide-legged Michael Kors pants paired with a black button-front blouse.
Melania kept cool in Florida in a sleeveless white cashmere knitted tea-length dress by Calvin Klein for her tour of the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, which she visited with Prime Minister Shinzō Abe’s wife Akie.
President Trump's glamorous wife opted for a sleeveless black dress that featured a lace inset for a formal dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akke Abe in Palm Beach, Florida.
The first lady donned a full-length, vibrant gown by Christian Dior, which she accessorized with emerald and diamond jewels for the 60th annual Red Cross Gala at the Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.
In her first post-inauguration appearance, Melania went for French style from head to toe as she arrived in Palm Beach on Super Bowl weekend, wearing a Givenchy dress that she paired with matching Christian Louboutin flats.
On January 21, the day after her husband’s presidential inauguration, Melania stepped out to the National Prayer Service sporting an understated cashmere coat, which was a collaboration between herself and Alice Roi. “She definitely knew what she wanted. She knows clothing well and she’s very direct. She has a wonderful, chic sense of style. That’s something no matter what you put on her she kind of exudes. It’s very guiding for the designer because you know exactly what to do to get in line with her right away,”
In what is likely her most-anticipated appearance to date – the inauguration balls on January 20 – the new first lady wore a sleek off-the-shoulder vanilla crepe gown that featured a slit. The elegant design was a collaboration with Hervé Pierre, the former creative director of Carolina Herrera. Hervé revealed that the creation was a reflection of Mrs. Trump's personal style. "She knows what she likes," he said. "Our conversations were, and are, very easy. She knows about fashion, as a former model. She is aware about constructions, so we have already the same vocabulary when it comes to designing a dress.”
For her debut as the nation's first lady, Melania channeled former first lady Jackie Kennedy. Barron Trump's mother's Inauguration Day outfit was a hint of the simple and chic silhouettes to come: a Ralph Lauren doubleface jacket that featured a collar cutaway and matching mock-turtle dress.
Melania Trump spotted at Mar-a-Lago: Attends event with Donald Trump
Melania Trump reflects about ‘loss and grief’ in a tribute to her late mother
Ivanka and Tiffany Trump show support for their stepmom Melania during funeral service
Melania Trump delivers emotional eulogy at her mother’s funeral: Trump family in attendance
Your tarot card according to your zodiac sign: Which one did you get?
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, Carlos Tévez, and all the soccer players sharing the exact birthdate!
Olivia Rodrigo attends the Grammys wearing the Versace dress Linda Evangelista wore in 1995
GRAMMYS 2024: Best Red Carpet Looks
Grammys-inspired cocktails to celebrate your favorite nominees