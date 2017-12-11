First Lady Melania Trump clearly has a well-defined sense of style. "I like to dress nicely. I always say that it’s easy to put on a nice dress," President Trump's wife told HELLO! back in 2011. But, she admitted: "Sometimes, you’re in a hurry and you put on the t-shirt and slacks and beautiful jewelry and drop off your child at school. You don’t have time to do hair and make-up and get ready completely." Here's what has been in the former model's wardrobe since she officially became America's first lady. Melania chose a black lace coat dress and veil – a color and head covering which is traditional to visit the Pope – for her trip to the Apostolic Palace for an audience with Pope Francis on May 24, 2017 in Vatican City.