Karol G rewords her latest song, '+57' after apologizing for the inappropriate lyrics

Karol G recently addressed the controversy surrounding her latest song, "+57. " The song features collaborations with notable Colombian artists like Maluma, J Balvin, Feid, Blessd, Ryan Castro, DFMZ, and Ovy on the Drums. Despite its immediate success—amassing over 18 million views on YouTube since its release on November 7—the song faced backlash for lyrics some considered to be inappropriate.

In the original version of "+57," certain lines appeared to reference young girls in a way that was quickly condemned on social media and in the press. A line describing "a hottie from the age of fourteen" ignited particular criticism, as some saw it as an endorsement of inappropriate views on minors. Rolling Stone was one of the first outlets to respond, pointing out that "singing about girls who 'are hot' is not right" and cautioning that lyrics like these risk normalizing the sexualization of young people rather than challenging it.

© Jason Koerner MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 21: Karol G poses at The Superstar Q + A with Karol G during Billboard Latin Music Week 2021 at Faena Forum on September 21, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The criticism led Karol G to apologize and adjust the lyrics, which now say "a hottie from the age of eighteen." The artist took to social media to express her disappointment over the reaction and to explain her intentions, writing, "As artists, we are exposed to public opinion and to the individual interpretations of people who love us and people who differ from what we do." She explained that the goal behind "+57" was to celebrate Colombian culture and create a song that could bring people together on the dance floor.

© Provided KAROL G, Feid, DFZM, Ovy On the Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Blessd, And Ryan Castro

While Karol G acknowledged the need for sensitivity in her music, she maintained that the lyrics had been taken "out of context" and that her intent was far from what critics suggested. "I feel a lot of frustration," the Medellín native continued. "Unfortunately, the lyrics of the song that sought to celebrate the union between the artists and make people dance have been taken out of context because none of the things said in the song have the direction that they have given it, nor were they said from that perspective."

Adding an extra layer to the drama is fellow Colombian singer Fariana, who expressed her disappointment that she and other female Colombian singers were overlooked for the project. Fariana said, "They don't want to support Colombian female talent." She believes that artists such as Goyo, Greeicy Rendón, and other newcomers are not being considered for opportunities to expand beyond their borders.