Karol G says her song '+57' was 'taken out of context' and apologizes for the eyebrow-raising lyrics

Karol G, also known as "La Bichota," recently released her highly anticipated track "+57. " The track features collaborations with prominent Colombian artists like Maluma, J Balvin, Feid, Blessd, Ryan Castro, DFMZ, and Ovy on the Drums. Despite the song's initial success—amassing over 18 million views on YouTube since its release on November 7—the lyrics have sparked significant controversy, prompting Karol G to issue an apology.

© Provided KAROL G, Feid, DFZM, Ovy On the Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Blessd, And Ryan Castro

The Controversy: Accusations

The lyrics of "+57" have led to a storm of criticism on social media and in the press, with some accusing the artists of promoting inappropriate messages about minors. The lines in question, including phrases translated from Spanish, would be like "A hottie from the age of fourteen. She walks into the club and feels like ki. Mami, I'll take these shots for you." Rolling Stone was one of the first outlets to voice disapproval, stating that "singing about girls who 'are hot' is not right" and arguing that the track risks normalizing the sexualization of minors rather than challenging it.

Karol G Responds with Apology: "It Was Taken Out of Context"

In response to the backlash, Karol G took to social media to express her disappointment and apologize to fans and critics alike. Describing herself as "very affected" by the reaction, she wrote, "As artists, we are exposed to public opinion and to the individual interpretations of people who love us and people who differ from what we do." She explained that the intention behind "+57" was to celebrate Colombian unity and create a song that people could dance to, emphasizing that the controversial lyrics were taken "out of context."

"I feel a lot of frustration," the Medellín native continued. "Unfortunately, the lyrics of the song that sought to celebrate the union between the artists and make people dance have been taken out of context because none of the things said in the song have the direction that they have given it, nor were they said from that perspective."

Hardcore Fans Show Support Amid Karol G's Apology

Karol G ended her message with a heartfelt note to her fans, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support and signing off with her real name, Carolina. Her statement has been met with understanding and empathy from many of her followers, who continue to support her despite the recent controversy. The incident highlights artists' complexities and risks in an era of heightened scrutiny.

For Karol G, "+57" was intended to celebrate Colombian culture and collaboration; however, the backlash shows how lyrics can be interpreted in unintended ways.

© Rick Kern Karol G performs in concert during the "Mañana Será Bonito" tour

Another layer to the drama is fellow Colombian singer Farina, who expressed her disappointment not with the lyrics but with the fact that she and other female Colombian singers were overlooked for the project. Farina said, "They don't want to support Colombian female talent." She believes that artists such as Goyo, Greeicy Rendón, and other newcomers are not being considered for opportunities to expand beyond their borders.