Barbara Corcoran apologizes for joking about Whoopi Goldberg’s weight

“Whoopi” is currently trending on Twitter after a viral clip from Thursday’s episode of The View has people cringing. Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran made an appearance on the show where she told Whoopi Goldberg and the rest of The View co-hosts about Emme Grede, the co-founder of CEO of Good American with Khloe Kardashian who is the first Black woman to be a guest shark on the show. As co-hosts Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin gushed about the jeans, Goldberg quipped, “Well, I have to try them... Will they fit this COVID [butt]?” After being assured they would, Corocoan said without hesitation, “When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs.”

Needless to say, the clip spread like a viral wildfire with many calling the 72-year-old a fat shamer. Things got so bad the businesswoman posted a video apology to Twitter. “I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi,” she began. “She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I‘ve known Whoopi for years.” The entrepreneur continued, “I made a joke at Whoopi‘s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.”

While Corcoran thought it was all fun and games, Golderbg’s reaction seemed to imply she didn’t think it was very funny. Thankfully, Navarro was there to roast Corocoran right back, “Whoopi, let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already, on TV,” she said. But the entrepreneur denied the claim about her dress and said “That’s not true.” One Twitter user however found our article about the $2700 Dolce & Gabba dress Jill Biden wore to prove the Shark Tank host wrong.

Of course, there are people with a lot of different opinions on the “joke.” One person responded to her apology video writing, “Let me fix that: ‘I said something rude to Whoopi that may have hurt her feelings and likely hurt the feelings of several other people, whether they are overweight, love someone who is overweight, or are just good people. Body-shaming is unkind, and I am sorry for what I said.’” Another came to her defense tweeting, “I‘m pretty sure you were skinny shaming yourself and not trying to fat-shamer. I’m saying this as a non-skinny person. It was actually funny even if it‘s inappropriate. But I don’t think you intended any harm.”