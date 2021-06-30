All about the $2700 Dolce & Gabbana dress Jill Biden wore

Last Friday on June 25th Dr. Jill Biden stood by President Joe Biden as he signed a bill to designate the National Pulse Memorial in Orlando. While Joe’s speech was important, it was Jill’s colorful Dolce & Gabbana dress that stole the show.

Everything took place in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington and the president also delivered remarks on LGBTQ+ Pride month. Dolce & Gabbana’s clothes reflect the ambiance of Sicily with an abundance of patterns, and colors. As noted by Red Carpet Fashion, the patchwork-print could have been Jill’s way of supporting pride month.

©GettyImages



President Biden Signs Law Designating National Pulse Memorial

The Calf-length colorful patchwork dress dress made its debut at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2021 show and is available on the website for $2645. Univision beauty expert Jomari Goyso said, in the political sphere fashion is always the same; “Everything is thought out and everything has a purpose.” He noted it’s a modern dress that is not designed for a “political” environment because it goes beyond the “every day” which is probably why she chose it. “Get out of the ordinary and create a conversation,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

The unique dress was also recently worn by actress Molly Quinn while promoting Agnes.