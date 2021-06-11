The First Lady meets Queen Elizabeth at royal-studded reception

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s Friday was spent with members of the British royal family! After visiting a school and participating in a roundtable discussion with the Duchess of Cambridge earlier in the day, the educator and her husband President Joe Biden met with Queen Elizabeth at the G7 Leaders reception.

©Getty Images



First Lady Dr. Jill Biden met Queen Elizabeth on June 11 at the Eden Project

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Her Majesty at the reception held at the Eden Project. Kate wore an elegant white coatdress for the occasion, while her grandmother-in-law donned a vibrant floral print dress.

The monarch was all smiles as she chatted with the American first lady and president. The day prior to meeting the Queen, Dr. Biden wished the royals “peace and comfort” on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday (June 10). The first lady tweeted, “We are holding the entire Royal Family in our hearts today, and wishing them peace and comfort on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.”

©Getty Images



The first lady stepped out with the Duchess of Cambridge earlier in the day for a joint engagement

Prince George’s great-grandmother is set to host the president and his wife at Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 13. Queen Elizabeth has met with every US president except for Lyndon B Johnson over the course of her nearly seven-decade reign. In recent times, the monarch has received President Donald Trump, President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush and President Ronald Reagan at Windsor Castle.