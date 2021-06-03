First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to meet Queen Elizabeth

The Bidens are set to meet Queen Elizabeth! Her Majesty will be welcoming President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to Windsor Castle this month. Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday—the first lady’s 70th birthday—that the monarch, 95, and the first couple will meet on Sunday, June 13. The president and first lady will be traveling to the UK for the upcoming G7 Summit, which is taking place June 11-13 in Cornwall.

The first couple will meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle during their trip to the UK

When asked in April if President Biden would like to meet the Queen during his trip, Press Secretary Jen Psaki quipped, “Who wouldn’t want to meet the Queen? Don’t you?” She added, “We’re still finalizing what the details are of the trip.”

Over the course of her nearly seven-decade reign, Queen Elizabeth has met with every US president except for Lyndon B Johnson. Her Majesty welcomed former President Donald Trump and his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, to Windsor Castle in 2018 and invited the couple to pay a state visit to the UK in 2019.

It was previously reported that the monarch reached out to President Biden ahead of his inauguration in January. The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah tweeted, “The Queen sent a private message to President Biden @JoeBiden earlier today, ahead of his inauguration, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.”

In April, the Bidens sent their condolences to the Queen following the death of her husband, Prince Philip. “On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family,” the pair’s statement read.

“The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped,” the statement continued. “Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time.”