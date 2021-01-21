Queen Elizabeth sent Joe Biden a message before his inauguration

Queen Elizabeth reportedly reached out to Joe Biden before he was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. On Wednesday, The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah tweeted, “The Queen sent a private message to President Biden @JoeBiden earlier today, ahead of his inauguration, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.”

Her Majesty reportedly sent Joe Biden a private message ahead of his inauguration

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson also confirmed to BAZAAR.com that the monarch sent Dr. Jill Biden’s husband a private letter. “Although the palace maintains that the contents of the note will remain private, it is sure to be the start of a friendship between the two leaders,” the outlet noted.

Since ascending the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth has met with every US president except for Lyndon B. Johnson, per the New York Times. Queen Elizabeth met former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in 2018. Barron Trump’s parents reunited with Her Majesty again in 2019 during the Trumps’ state visit to the United Kingdom.

Her Majesty welcomes the President @POTUS and Mrs Trump @FLOTUS in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/Gc5LqMV55s — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 13, 2018

Queen Elizabeth isn't the only royal who has reached out to President Biden. Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg penned a “congratulatory telegram” for the former vice president. “It is with great pleasure that the Grand Duchess joins me in sending our sincere congratulations on the day of your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America,” he wrote.

“I look forward to continuing and strengthening the longstanding relationship and deep friendship between our two countries. It is my firm belief that global issues such as the defence of democratic values and peace, the dangers of climate change and the tackling of a devastating pandemic have to be addressed through international cooperation,” the Grand Duke added. “On behalf of the Luxembourgish people, I wish you determination and faith for the accomplishment of your role as President of the United States of America.”