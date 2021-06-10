First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wishes British royal family ‘peace and comfort’ on Prince Philip’s birthday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is thinking about the British royal family on the birthday of their late patriarch, Prince Philip. President Joe Biden’s wife, who arrived in the UK on Wednesday, wished the royals “peace and comfort.”

The first lady tweeted on June 10, “We are holding the entire Royal Family in our hearts today, and wishing them peace and comfort on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.”

©Getty Images



Her Majesty’s husband, Prince Philip, would have turned 100 on June 10

Queen Elizabeth’s beloved husband of 73 years passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, the president and first lady sent their condolences to the monarch.

“On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family,” the first couple’s statement read.

©Getty Images



The president and first lady will meet with Queen Elizabeth on June 13

“The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped,” the statement continued. “Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time.”

The president and first lady, who traveled to the UK for the G7 Summit, will meet the Queen on Sunday, June 13, at Windsor Castle, where they will enjoy tea. President Biden will be the 13th serving US president to be formally received by the monarch.