Rihanna's hit song 'SOS' has a hidden secret in its lyrics: Songwriter reveals what listeners have never noticed

Rihanna's 2006 hit single, "SOS," became a defining moment in her career, catapulting her to global stardom. With its infectious dance-pop beat and sampling of Soft Cell's iconic 1981 track "Tainted Love," the song instantly dominated the airwaves and helped solidify Rihanna as a pop sensation. However, as songwriter Evan "Kidd" Bogart revealed, there's more to "SOS" than meets the ear – specifically, a hidden lyrical secret that many listeners have never noticed.

During his appearance on the 'Behind The Wall' podcast, Bogart shared the unique and unexpected story behind writing the song. "When I wrote it, I had no idea what I was doing," he admitted. Bogart's uncertainty turned out to be a stroke of creative genius, particularly in the second verse, which he later explained was filled with 1980s song titles strung together. "I thought it would be super clever," he said.

© Gregory Shamus Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The second verse of "SOS" features a medley of iconic '80s songs embedded in the lyrics, creating sentences from classic hits like A-Ha's "Take On Me" and Cutting Crew's "(I Just) Died in Your Arms." Bogart revealed, "No one thinks about that… it's like, 'Take on me (A-Ha), I could just die up in your arms tonight (Cutting Crew), I melt with you (Modern English), you got me head over heels (Tears for Fears), oh boy you keep me hanging on (Kim Wilde), the way you make me feel (Michael Jackson).'" Each reference in the verse is a nod to a chart-topping track from the 1980s.

This subtle homage to '80s pop culture adds a deeper layer to the song's already rich texture, blending nostalgia with J.R. Rotem's futuristic production style. Integrating these references also aligns with the song's emotional distress and longing theme, as the lyrics plead for a signal or "SOS" from a lover. For fans who grew up listening to these classic hits, this hidden detail brings a particular resonance to the song, though it may have gone unnoticed by many.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Rihanna performs at MTV Mobile Bang Concert held at Milan Central Station on July 15, 2008 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Beyond the clever wordplay, "SOS" was an undeniable commercial triumph. It became Rihanna's first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, holding the top spot for three consecutive weeks. The song also topped charts worldwide, including in Australia, where it reigned for eight consecutive weeks. Its success paved the way for Rihanna's continued dominance in the pop world, setting the stage for future chart-toppers like "Umbrella" and "We Found Love."

© John Ricard Rihanna during "SOS" The BET Telethon Relief - Press Room at CBS Studios in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic)

The song's widespread appeal is owed not only to its catchy hook and energetic production but also to its seamless incorporation of "Tainted Love," a song that, like "SOS," has its legacy as a dance anthem. The sample gave "SOS" a vintage yet fresh sound, merging the past with the present in a way that still resonates with listeners today.