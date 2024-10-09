The original 'Addams Family' cast reunites at L.A. Comic Con: Actors remember the late Raul Julia

In a hauntingly walk down memory lane that thrilled fans of the classic 1990s films "The Addams Family" and "Addams Family Values," the surviving cast members of the franchise gathered at L.A. Comic Con to reminisce about their time portraying the beloved and timeless spooky family. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, these films brought to life the eccentric world created by cartoonist Charles Addams and have since become cult classics for their gothic humor and quirky characters.

The reunion featured Christina Ricci (Wednesday Addams), Anjelica Huston (Morticia Addams), Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Fester), Jimmy Workman (Pugsley), and Carel Struycken (Lurch). For fans of the films, seeing these actors together again evoked nostalgia as they recounted fond memories of working on set, their iconic roles, and the camaraderie that made the films so special.

© Chelsea Guglielmino (L-R) Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci, Jimmy Workman and Carel Struycken speak during "The Addams Family" panel at 2024 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

A Tribute to Raul Julia: The Missing Addams

One significant absence was felt deeply during the reunion: Raul Julia, the talented Puerto Rican actor who portrayed the family's patriarch, Gomez Addams. Julia tragically passed away in 1994, just a year after the release of "Addams Family Values."

© Paramount Pictures Christopher Lloyd and Raul Julia talking in a scene from the film 'Addams Family Values', 1993. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

His costars paid heartfelt tribute to him, recalling his professionalism, warmth, and unique ability to keep the cast's spirits high. "He was the perfect gentleman," Anjelica Huston shared. "He was always the first on set and the last to leave. He was a great dancer. I'd get really grumpy around dancing rehearsals, which I felt were unnecessary since I was such an excellent dancer. But he would insist on being there and staying all the way through."

Huston also revealed that Julia was a great singer. "He'd always sing, between scenes and between takes. He always sang full opera! He kept us entertained."

© Chelsea Guglielmino (L-R) Carel Struycken, Jimmy Workman, Christopher Lloyd, Anjelica Huston, and Christina Ricci pose after "The Addams Family" panel at 2024 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 05, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

The Addams Family Resurgence: Why They Still Matter

The "The Addams Family" characters have always existed in popular culture. However, younger viewers were introduced to the family's legacy after Netflix's reboot series "Wednesday," which stars Latina star Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. When asked why the Addams family continues to resonate with children, Huston had a playful answer: "Because we're doing all the wrong things and getting a lot of attention for it."

© Paramount Pictures Christina Ricci dangling meat in a scene from the film 'Addams Family Values', 1993. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the original films, offered a personal story that captured the timeless appeal of the Addamses for children. She revealed that her son was captivated by the characters' mischievous behavior when she showed him "The Addams Family" for the first time.

"I remember showing my son 'The Addams Family' when he was 6, and he just kept looking at me and saying, 'Oh mom, you're so naughty,'" Ricci recalled with a smile. "Like he was thrilled that all these people were so naughty, that he couldn't believe it."