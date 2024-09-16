Emmys 2024: The best moments for Latinos at last night's award show

The 2024 Emmy Awards took place last night, in Los Angeles. The award show recognizes the best in television and movies for the small screen that have been released over the past year. Shows like "The Bear," "Hacks," "Shogun," and more were awarded with various recognitions, placing them as the most critically acclaimed TV shows of the year. Latinos also had a handful of impactful moments, with performers breaking records in nominations, awards and impassioned speeches that show the importance of visibility.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the best moments of Latinos through the night.

Nava Mau's emotional encounter with Laverne Cox

It was a big night for Nava Mau. The actress became the first transgender woman nominated as best supporting actress on a limited series, anthology or movie, a momentous occasion that was recognized by Laverne Cox. The two met on the red carpet, and were visibly emotional, holding back tears.

“Ten years ago I became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Emmy, and 10 years later I’m not the last,” said Cox to Mau. “You’re the fourth and you’re the first in this category.”

Mau spoke about the importance of the recognition and how it can impact trans people and their stories. “I think that what we’ve been fighting for in the community is to be able to tell stories that come from the heart and that are based on a human foundation," she said. "Because that’s who we are as trans people. We are human first and foremost.”

John Leguizamo's speech

John Leguizamo shared an impassioned speech on the importance of diversity, an issue he has pioneered throughout his career in Hollywood. "At 15, I didn’t know the word representation. But I saw a lot of brown face. I saw Marlon Brando play a Mexican in “Viva Zapata!” and Al Pacino played Cuban gangster Tony Montana, and Natalie Wood play a Puerto Rican beauty named Maria. Everybody played us, except us," he said.

Leguizamo revealed that earlier this year he took a page ad on the New York Times to ask for voters to recognize the work of candidates of color. "But what I see here tonight makes me, well, almost happy and certainly less angry, because tonight is among the most diverse list of nominees in Emmys history."

Liza Colon-Zayas takes home the award and encourages Latinas to vote

Liza Colon-Zayas was one of the evening's biggest surprises, taking home the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series. After taking the statuette, Colon-Zayas revealed that she didn't write a speech "because I didn't think it would be possible." She thanked the women in her category, which included Meryl Streep, Caroll Burnett, Hannah Einbender, and more. "And to all the Latinas who are looking at me? Keep believing," she said. "And vote. Vote for your rights."