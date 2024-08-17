How Adria Arjona bonded with Zoë Kravitz while filming 'Blink Twice': 'That was a big challenge'

Adria Arjona is sharing her experience on the set of 'Blink Twice.' Directed by Zoë Kravitz, the thriller stars Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Alia Shawkat, and more. During her latest interview, Adria revealed that she had a great time working with Zoë, and talked about some of the challenges she faced.

The actress talked to The Hollywood Reporter about her time on set and explained what it felt like to work with the director. "Is Zoë the first director that I’ve worked with who’s also an actor? I think so," she said. "What I did see in her is that she shapeshifted her direction and gave all of us a different style of attention."

Adria continued; "She clocked it really quick: “Oh, Adria works like this, or this resonates with Adria, and this resonates with Naomi [Ackie].” So I thought that was really smart and empathetic of her."

The actress revealed to the publication "the hardest part" of her performance. "I remember Zoë was like, “Adria, you’ve got to be bitc--er.” And I was like, “That’s as bitchy as I get!” And she was like, “You’ve got to go bitc--er.” And I was like, “Okay!” Then I would go again, and she’d be like, “Okay, that was better, but more.” And I was like, “More!?” So that was a big challenge for me in the introduction of the character, and we just laughed about it."

She also admitted that she had a fun time with the rest of the cast. "When you’re surrounded by really cool people like I was in this movie, it feels like a little bit of both. You’re like, “Wait, are we working? Are we shooting a movie, or are we just having a good time?” So it gets confusing in the best way, but once we got to the middle of the movie, it started getting really challenging because of all the emotions that you’re juggling."

