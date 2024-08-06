Zendaya and Robert Pattinson to star in new romantic movie: What we know so far

Zendaya is preparing to star in a new romantic movie. The Hollywood star, who had a very busy year already with the release and press tour of 'Dune 2' and 'Challengers,' is now getting ready for another role in an upcoming production, which is set to be directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

The actress is in early talks to star in the A24 project and would be acting alongside Robert Pattinson, who would play her romantic interest in the storyline.

Details about the production are still under wraps, however, a short description states that the on-screen couple suffers an unexpected turn before their wedding day and has to face a series of situations.

© Getty Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show

This would be the first project in which Zendaya and Robert would be working together. The actor has been focused on his personal life and his parenting journey, after welcoming his first child with Suki Waterhouse.

"He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous but for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm," the singer said to British Vogue, sharing her appreciation for him.

© Variety Zendaya and Tom Holland at the premiere of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatres

Meanwhile, Zendaya has been sharing her support for her boyfriend Tom Holland, who recently had his final performance of Romeo & Juliet at the Duke Of York Theatre on the West End in London.

Zendaya was all smiles attending the show and carrying a bouquet of roses, as a gift to the actor.

