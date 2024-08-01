Suki Waterhouse channeled Princess Diana in one of her favorite dresses from the 80s

Suki Waterhouse is preparing for the release of her upcoming album. The singer and actress has had a busy couple of months after welcoming her first child with Robert Pattinson, performing at Coachella, and releasing a new single for her upcoming album.

Now, the model is making headlines for her latest viral video. Suki, who is also known for her stunning fashion moments, shared a clip on TikTok wearing a vintage dress by Zandra Rhodes, previously worn by Princess Diana in the 80s. And while it's not the exact same dress, the brand confirmed its authenticity.

© Anwar Hussein Princess Diana wears a pink chiffon dress, decorated with rhinestones, crystal beads, and pearl droplets designed by Zandra Rhodes.

Princess Diana wore a pink version of the dress in 1986 during her trip to Kyoto, Japan, where she was accompanied by Prince Charles. Suki used the 'Devil Wears Prada' audio with Emily Blunt's iconic line 'Are you wearing the...,' followed by "The Zandra Rhodes dress that Diana wore to dinner in Kyoto? Yeah...I am."

The singer showed off the full look paired with matching heels. "It’s cream version but still princess," she wrote in the caption, revealing that it was the same dress in a different color. The Zandra Rhodes brand shared the video on Instagram.

"IT GIRL," the brand wrote, "[Suki Waterhouse] wears her vintage Zandra Rhodes ‘Buttons and Bows’ drop-waist dress, 1986." The dress Princess Diana wore was first designed to be black and pink, but it was then changed to a purple/pink hue.

This was one of Princess Diana's favorite dresses, as she also wore it to a Torvill and Dean party in 1985, and one more time in 1987 when she attended an event with the London City Ballet.