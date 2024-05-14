'La Casa de los Famosos 4:' where and when to watch the grand finale

After 112 intense days of competition, strategies, drama, and surprising moments, the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos is about to come to an end. This Monday, the Telemundo reality show said goodbye to its last eliminated, giving way to the seven finalists who could win the grand prize of 200 thousand dollars. And there are still many surprises!



Rodrigo Romeh was the first finalist after winning a golden ticket that left him out of the nomination. After being saved from elimination, Paulo Quevedo secured his place in the final, and Lupillo Rivera, Alana Lliteras, Geraldine Bazan, Aleska Genesis, and Maripily Rivera rounded out the competition.

Although they are already part of the reality show’s history as finalists - if Paulo or Geraldine were to win, they would not take home the $200,000. The reason is that they entered halfway through the competition, and the prize is estimated according to the number of days they stayed in the house, as revealed in a video on YouTube by Jimena Gallegos, host of the galas.

Both Paulo and Geraldine are aware of this fact, and he has discussed it in the house: “Those of us who enter halfway, like me, do not take the biggest prize. We get half of the pie,” he said about the possibility of winning.

La Casa de los Famosos 4 took a dramatic turn this season. The fights intensified in the first weeks, and a little less than a month later, Thalí García broke the rules by leaving through one of the doors of the then-leader’s suite, Lupillo Rivera, which caused his automatic elimination..



Then Gregorio Pernía and 'La Divaza' decided to voluntarily leave, abandoning the competition and the possibility of taking home the grand prize. In an unexpected twist, Carlos Gómez 'El Cañón' was expelled from the reality show after hitting Clovis Nienow. The rules are clear, and because of this behavior, Le Jefa did not allow him to continue in her house.

These unforeseen departures left gaps in the show that were filled with the entry of new inhabitants halfway through the contest. Geraldine Bazán, Paulo Quevedo, Patricia Corcino and Serrath became the new celebrities to share the Agua, Tierra y Fuego rooms with the participants who had already worked out their strategy.





In total, this season of La Casa de los Famosos had 27 inhabitants : Christian Estrada, Leslie Gallardo, Fernando Lozada, Thalí García, Mariana González, Gregorio Pernía, Carlos Gómez 'El Cañón', Sophie Durand, Daniela Alexis 'La Bebeshita', Robbie Mora, Guty Carrera, Alfredo Adame, Silvia del Valle 'La Bronca', Serrath, La Divaza, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Clovis Nienow, Cristina Porta, Patricia Corcino, José Reyes 'La Melaza', Rodrigo Romeh, Aleska Genesis, Paulo Quevedo, Maripily Rivera, Lupillo Rivera, Alana Lliteras and Geraldine Bazán.

How to vote, where and when to watch the final?

There is less than a week left to meet the winner of the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos, a decision that is now in the hands of the public. People can cast votes on the official Telemundo site which will decide who is the favorite to take the coveted briefcase with 200 thousand dollars.

The final will take place next Monday, May 20, sharp at 7:00 pm Eastern / 6:00 pm Central and 4:00 pm Pacific; and will be broadcast on Telemundo.

For those who are not at home, they will be able to follow the program through social networks, where there will be live segments, as well as updates on what happens that exciting night.





The other prizes

On Monday, we will also witness the finalists leave the house one by one, until only three of them are left. We will then see who got close, taking home second and third place.

For the first time, these two residents will not leave empty-handed, as the television station will award a prize of 100,000 dollars for the first runner-up, and 50,000 dollars for the second.