AI influencers and models will soon be able to battle it out for the title of Miss AI. The beauty pageant is the first of its kind, and would judge AI models based on their looks, content, social media presence, and clout. It would also consider the technical expertise that went into the crafting of the model and their profile.

Miss AI is a project developed by the World AI Creator Awards, and it’s their first contest. More competitions of the sort are planned to follow, including ones with a focus on fashion, and men. “AI models and influencers will be judged by their looks and social media presences,” reads the description.

The pageant is described as a mix of traditional beauty pageantry with a cross of AI tech. . “Contestants will be judged on their beauty, tech, and clout for the chance to earn the Miss AI crown,” continues the website.



The competition opened online this past Sunday, allowing AI influencers to submit their profiles on the website. The winner of Miss AI will be awarded a cash prize of $5,000, promotion on a subscription based platform called Fanvue, and public relations support. Finalists that land in the second or third spots will also win cash prizes and support from the organization.

More details about the Miss AI awards

Winners will be announced this May 10th, with there being an online ceremony at some point afterward. The judging panel will be made up of various experts in the field, including influential AI models like Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini. Other judges include media founder Andrew Bloch and beauty pageant expert Sally-Ann Fawcett.