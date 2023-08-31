Everything to know about the 25th anniversary of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween

Grab some candy—and a broomstick to clean up your calendar—because Freeform has unveiled its annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup. The TV event is returning for its 25 anniversary with holiday classics like Hocus Pocus, which is scheduled to air over a dozen times, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, while Encanto, Zombies and Zombies 2 are new to the network’s lineup this year.

“Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” Simran Sethi, EVP of Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform, said in a press release. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”

From all of the movies to the spooktacular schedule, here is everything to know about Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2023...

When does Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2023 start?

The monthlong TV event kicks off on Oct. 1. with Mrs. Doubtfire.

What’s new to Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2023?

Encanto, Zombies and Zombies 2 will be making their Freeform premieres during this year’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

What is the schedule for this year’s 31 Night of Halloween?

Sunday, Oct. 1

7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. ET/PT – Scared Shrekless

10:40 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown

12:45 p.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:50 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

(2003) 4:55 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:35 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

8:45 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

10:50 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

1:00 a.m. ET/PT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

Monday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Twitches

3:00 p.m. ET/PT – Twitches Too

5:00 p.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00-2:00 a.m ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

11:30 a.m. ET/PT – Twilight: Special Edition

2:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

5:40 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

7:50 p.m. ET/PT – Cruella

12:00-2:00 a.m ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

1:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

4:30 p.m. EET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

(2003) 6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

marathon 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown

Thursday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

1:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

4:00 p.m. ET/PT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

6:30 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters University

12:00 a.m ET/PT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Friday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

1:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

3:30-11:00 p.m ET/PT – Family Guy episodes

episodes 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 7

7:00 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES – Freeform Premiere

– Freeform Premiere 9:00 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES 2 – Freeform Premiere

– Freeform Premiere 11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Scared Shrekless

11:30 a.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After

1:30 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

5:10 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 9:25 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. ET/PT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Sunday, Oct. 8

7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Scared Shrekless

7:30 a.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After

9:30 a.m. ET/PT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

12:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

2:05 p.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

5:10 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 7:15 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)

Monday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:35 p.m. ET/PT – Bewitched (2005)

(2005) 3:40 p.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)

(1996) 6:10 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

8:20 p.m. ET/PT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes

episodes 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Twilight: Special Edition

4:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown

9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes

episodes 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

3:30 p.m. ET/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

6:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

marathon 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Ready or Not

Thursday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

1:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

3:30 p.m. ET/PT – Mrs. Doubtfire

6:30 p.m. ET/PT – Toy Story of TERROR!

7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Twitches

Friday, Oct. 13

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Toy Story of TERROR!

11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

(2003) 2:35 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

4:40 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

6:50 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

9:00 p.m. ET/PT – TBA

10:00 p.m. ET/PT – TBA

12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Twitches Too

Saturday, Oct. 14

7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. ET/PT – Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space

10:40 a.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:45 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition)

(Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition) 3:25 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus (Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition)

(Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition) 5:35 p.m. ET/PT – The Incredibles

8:15 p.m. ET/PT – Incredibles 2

10:55 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

1:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes

Sunday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

10:05 a.m. ET/PT – Twitches

12:10 p.m. ET/PT – Twitches Too

2:15 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

(2003) 4:20 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

6:25 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. ET/PT – Cruella

11:50 p.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Monday, Oct. 16

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Spider-Man (2002)

(2002) 1:10 p.m. ET/PT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

(2004) 4:20 p.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:25 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters University

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10:30 am. ET/PT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

(2004) 1:30 p.m. ET/PT – Spider-Man 3 (2007)

(2007) 4:30 p.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After

6:30 p.m. ET/PT – Toy Story of TERROR!

7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown

12:30 p.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

2:30 p.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown High

4:30 p.m. ET/PT – Toy Story of TERROR!

5:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

7:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

marathon 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

(1986) 12:35 p.m. ET/PT – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:15 p.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

6:15 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. ET/PT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

(2010) 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Friday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:30 p.m. ET/PT – Bewitched (2005)

(2005) 3:30-8:00 p.m.ET/PT – Family Guy episodes

episodes 8:00 p.m. ET/PT – Aladdin (2019)

(2019) 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Bewitched (2005)

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Twitches

9:00 a.m. ET/PT – Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES

1:00 p.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES 2

3:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

(2003) 5:05 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

7:15 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:30 p.m. ET/PT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

(1986) 1:30 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy

Sunday, Oct. 22

7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown

9:10 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

11:10 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown High

1:10 p.m. ET/PT – Return to Halloweentown

3:20 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

5:25 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:35 p.m. ET/PT – Encanto – Freeform Premiere

– Freeform Premiere 9:45 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After

Monday, Oct. 23

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES

12:35 p.m. ET/PT – Twitches

2:40 p.m. ET/PT – Twitches Too

4:40 p.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After

6:45 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Frankenweenie (2012)

(2012) 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

4:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

6:05 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:45 p.m. ET/PT – Cruella

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes

episodes 11:30 a.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

2:30 p.m. ET/PT – Bewitched (2005)

(2005) 4:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)

(1996) 7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

(2003) 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, Oct. 26

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes

episodes 11:30 a.m. ET/PT – Bewitched (2005)

(2005) 1:35 p.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)

(1996) 4:05 p.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:10 p.m. ET/PT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

8:50 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Friday, Oct. 27

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

(2012) 1:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

(2014) 4:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes

episodes 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Saturday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown

9:05 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

11:05 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown High

1:05 p.m. ET/PT – Frankenweenie (2012)

(2012) 3:05 p.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After

5:10 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters, Inc.

7:15 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters University

9:45 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

Sunday, Oct. 29

7:00 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES

9:00 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES 2

11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever Afte r

r 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary

30th Anniversary 3:10 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

(2003) 5:15 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

7:20 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 9:25 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)

Monday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)

(1996) 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

3:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 5:00 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values

7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

1:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

(2003) 3:00 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania

6:40 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:50 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EET/PT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

