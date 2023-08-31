Everything to know about the 25th anniversary of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween

Grab some candy—and a broomstick to clean up your calendar—because Freeform has unveiled its annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup. The TV event is returning for its 25 anniversary with holiday classics like Hocus Pocus, which is scheduled to air over a dozen times, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, while Encanto, Zombies and Zombies 2 are new to the network’s lineup this year.
“Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” Simran Sethi, EVP of Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform, said in a press release. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”
From all of the movies to the spooktacular schedule, here is everything to know about Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2023...
When does Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2023 start?
The monthlong TV event kicks off on Oct. 1. with Mrs. Doubtfire.
What’s new to Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2023?
Encanto, Zombies and Zombies 2 will be making their Freeform premieres during this year’s 31 Nights of Halloween.
What is the schedule for this year’s 31 Night of Halloween?
Sunday, Oct. 1
- 7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 10:10 a.m. ET/PT – Scared Shrekless
- 10:40 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown
- 12:45 p.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 2:50 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 4:55 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:35 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 8:45 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 10:50 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 1:00 a.m. ET/PT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
Monday, Oct. 2
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror
- 11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Twitches
- 3:00 p.m. ET/PT – Twitches Too
- 5:00 p.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After
- 7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12:00-2:00 a.m ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 3
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 11:30 a.m. ET/PT – Twilight: Special Edition
- 2:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- 5:40 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 7:50 p.m. ET/PT – Cruella
- 12:00-2:00 a.m ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 4
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- 1:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- 4:30 p.m. EET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
- 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown
Thursday, Oct. 5
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- 1:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- 4:00 p.m. ET/PT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- 6:30 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters, Inc.
- 8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters University
- 12:00 a.m ET/PT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Friday, Oct. 6
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- 3:30-11:00 p.m ET/PT – Family Guy episodes
- 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Saturday, Oct. 7
- 7:00 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES – Freeform Premiere
- 9:00 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES 2 – Freeform Premiere
- 11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Scared Shrekless
- 11:30 a.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After
- 1:30 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:10 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 5:10 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 7:20 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:25 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values
- 11:30 p.m. ET/PT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Sunday, Oct. 8
- 7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Scared Shrekless
- 7:30 a.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After
- 9:30 a.m. ET/PT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- 12:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 2:05 p.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 5:10 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:15 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values
- 9:20 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)
Monday, Oct. 9
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 1:35 p.m. ET/PT – Bewitched (2005)
- 3:40 p.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)
- 6:10 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 8:20 p.m. ET/PT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 10
- 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Twilight: Special Edition
- 4:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- 7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown
- 9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 11
- 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- 3:30 p.m. ET/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- 6:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
- 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Ready or Not
Thursday, Oct. 12
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- 3:30 p.m. ET/PT – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 6:30 p.m. ET/PT – Toy Story of TERROR!
- 7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Twitches
Friday, Oct. 13
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Toy Story of TERROR!
- 11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:35 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 2:35 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 4:40 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 6:50 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 9:00 p.m. ET/PT – TBA
- 10:00 p.m. ET/PT – TBA
- 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Twitches Too
Saturday, Oct. 14
- 7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 10:10 a.m. ET/PT – Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space
- 10:40 a.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 1:45 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition)
- 3:25 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus (Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition)
- 5:35 p.m. ET/PT – The Incredibles
- 8:15 p.m. ET/PT – Incredibles 2
- 10:55 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 1:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes
Sunday, Oct. 15
- 7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 10:05 a.m. ET/PT – Twitches
- 12:10 p.m. ET/PT – Twitches Too
- 2:15 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 4:20 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 6:25 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 8:35 p.m. ET/PT – Cruella
- 11:50 p.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Monday, Oct. 16
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Spider-Man (2002)
- 1:10 p.m. ET/PT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)
- 4:20 p.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 6:25 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters, Inc.
- 8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters University
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 17
- 10:30 am. ET/PT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)
- 1:30 p.m. ET/PT – Spider-Man 3 (2007)
- 4:30 p.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After
- 6:30 p.m. ET/PT – Toy Story of TERROR!
- 7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 18
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown
- 12:30 p.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- 2:30 p.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown High
- 4:30 p.m. ET/PT – Toy Story of TERROR!
- 5:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 7:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Thursday, Oct. 19
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
- 12:35 p.m. ET/PT – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 3:15 p.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 6:15 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 8:25 p.m. ET/PT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
- 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Friday, Oct. 20
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 1:30 p.m. ET/PT – Bewitched (2005)
- 3:30-8:00 p.m.ET/PT – Family Guy episodes
- 8:00 p.m. ET/PT – Aladdin (2019)
- 12:00 a.m. ET/PT – Bewitched (2005)
Saturday, Oct. 21
- 7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Twitches
- 9:00 a.m. ET/PT – Twitches Too
- 11:00 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES 2
- 3:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 5:05 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 7:15 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:20 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 11:30 p.m. ET/PT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
- 1:30 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy
Sunday, Oct. 22
- 7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown
- 9:10 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- 11:10 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown High
- 1:10 p.m. ET/PT – Return to Halloweentown
- 3:20 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 5:25 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 7:35 p.m. ET/PT – Encanto – Freeform Premiere
- 9:45 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 11:55 p.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After
Monday, Oct. 23
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES
- 12:35 p.m. ET/PT – Twitches
- 2:40 p.m. ET/PT – Twitches Too
- 4:40 p.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After
- 6:45 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 8:50 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 24
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy
- 11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Frankenweenie (2012)
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 4:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 6:05 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 7:45 p.m. ET/PT – Cruella
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 25
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes
- 11:30 a.m. ET/PT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 2:30 p.m. ET/PT – Bewitched (2005)
- 4:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)
- 7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 9:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Thursday, Oct. 26
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes
- 11:30 a.m. ET/PT – Bewitched (2005)
- 1:35 p.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)
- 4:05 p.m. ET/PT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 6:10 p.m. ET/PT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 8:50 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Friday, Oct. 27
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
- 1:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
- 4:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ET/PT – Family Guy episodes
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Saturday, Oct. 28
- 7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown
- 9:05 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- 11:05 a.m. ET/PT – Halloweentown High
- 1:05 p.m. ET/PT – Frankenweenie (2012)
- 3:05 p.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After
- 5:10 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters, Inc.
- 7:15 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters University
- 9:45 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 11:55 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
Sunday, Oct. 29
- 7:00 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES
- 9:00 a.m. ET/PT – ZOMBIES 2
- 11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Shrek Forever After
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Scared Shrekless
- 1:30 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary
- 3:10 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 5:15 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 7:20 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:25 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values
- 11:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)
Monday, Oct. 30
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 3:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)
- 5:00 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values
- 7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 31
- 10:30 a.m. ET/PT – Family Guy
- 11:00 a.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 3:00 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:35 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania
- 6:40 p.m. ET/PT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8:50 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. EET/PT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes