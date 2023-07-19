When and where to enjoy the 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Get ready for the hottest Latin music celebration of the year! iHeartMedia just dropped the bombshell announcement that the 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is making its grand return to Miami, Florida, and we can’t wait to party at Kaseya Center on Saturday, October 21.

This annual extravaganza will be a star-studded fiesta of Latin music’s finest, with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Servando y Florentino, Luis Figueroa, GALE, Menudo, and the sensational Chayanne, who will also be receiving the prestigious iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award. You know it will be an unforgettable night when these megastars hit the stage.

©Getty Images



Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, GALE, Servando y Florentino, and Chayanne

But wait, there’s more! Enrique Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and iHeartRadio on-air talent, will be back in action to keep the energy soaring all night.

And let’s talk about Chayanne - not only is he a Puerto Rican powerhouse with over 50 million albums sold and countless awards, but he’s also a true champion for making the world a better place.

His big heart shines through his selfless work with various organizations, from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. We couldn’t think of a more deserving recipient for the Corazón Latino Award!

To spread the joy far and wide, iHeartMedia’s Spanish radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com. Plus, Hulu is the official streaming destination for the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. So, you can groove to the beats from the comfort of your couch, thanks to this exclusive livestream for its subscribers. What a fantastic way to bring the party to everyone!

Mark your calendars, set those alarms, and get ready to grab your tickets because they go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. This is the chance of a lifetime to witness the biggest names in Latin music come together to rock the stage and ignite the night with electrifying performances.

Join the decade-long tradition of iHeartRadio’s Fiesta Latina, where legendary artists like Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, Gente De Zona, and more have graced us with their presence and made us dance like there’s no tomorrow.

So, gather your crew, brush up on your dance moves, and let’s paint Miami with the colors of Latin music and unforgettable memories.