Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy’s ‘Sigue Mi Voz’ will be adapted into a thrilling feature film

Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy’s famous Spanish-language web novel, “Sigue Mi Voz,” is set to be adapted into a thrilling feature film. This groundbreaking film marks the first-ever theatrical premiere for a Spanish-language production from Wattpad Webtoon Studios.

As informed by Deadline, Ariana Godoy, one of the platform’s most-read authors, has garnered an impressive following, with her 20 titles collectively amassing over 850 million reads online. Her sensational web novel, “A Traves de Mi Ventana,” alone has amassed more than 370 million reads, solidifying her status as a beloved literary sensation.

“Sigue Mi Voz,” also published by Penguin Random House, takes readers on an emotional journey following the life of Klara, who finds herself amid a mental health crisis that confines her to her home for 76 days. During this period, her only solace comes from listening to her favorite radio show.

As she becomes infatuated with the show’s charismatic host, Kang, Klara questions the authenticity of her feelings and contemplates whether she can conquer her fears and step back into the real world.

According to the publication, the film adaptation of “Sigue Mi Voz” has been in development since late last year, with Inés Pintor and Pablo Santidrián, the talented duo behind “El Tiempo que te Doy,” tapped as writer-directors for the project.

Ariana Godoy’s exceptional storytelling has resonated with audiences worldwide, and Wattpad Webtoon Studios President, Aron Levitz, acknowledges her remarkable talent, stating, “Ariana is an incredible author whose stories continue to smash records and deeply resonate with audiences across the world in every format.” Levitz is excited to collaborate with Godoy again alongside producing partners who truly understand and appreciate her extraordinary vision.

The “Sigue Mi Voz” film adaptation promises a fresh take on the genre, tackling relevant themes with a unique perspective and tone. Mercedes Gamero, CEO of Beta Fiction Spain, highlights the story’s exploration of mental health, friendship, love, and family support, emphasizing its relevance in today’s social conversations. She describes it as a tale of resilience, bravery, and hope that will illuminate the big screen, adding another layer of enchantment to this captivating journey.

Get ready to be swept away by the magic and emotion of “Sigue Mi Voz” as it transforms from a beloved web novel to a dazzling feature film.