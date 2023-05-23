Enjoy here the first trailer for the upcoming movie ‘The Color Purple’

The recently released trailer for the upcoming movie The Color Purple has garnered attention from fans of the original 1985 classic. The musical remake promises to be a captivating production, featuring actresses Halle Bailey and Fantasia Barrino in their respective roles. The teaser trailer offers a glimpse into the world of the film and has sparked excitement among audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

This movie, adapted from Alice Walker’s novel, portrays the enduring challenges faced by an African American woman residing in the southern parts of the United States in the early 1900s.

This film marks Barrino’s first appearance in a movie. The actress portrays Celie, a role she previously played in the 2007 Broadway production.

Oprah Winfrey is producing the remake of The Color Purple, in which she previously starred as Sofia in the original film directed by Steven Spielberg. Spielberg is also a producer, while Blitz Bazawule takes on the director role.

In addition to Bailey and Barrino, the cast includes Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Corey Hawkins, and Danielle Brooks.

The project is described as a “bold new take on the beloved classic.” During an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Oprah debuted a sneak peek of the film, revealing it “was the biggest and most important thing that happened to me.” Adding the movie still holds “great personal meaning.”

The Color Purple is set to be released in theaters on Christmas Day, as reported by CNN.

Enjoy the trailer below