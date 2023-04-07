Happy Easter! Here are 7 actors that have played Jesus in films

Cinema that has been impacted by religion in all of its forms. In the case of Christianity, Jesus has been an incredibly impactful figure, with hundreds of actors taking up the mantle and trying to find novel ways to interpret the character.

As we ready for Easter, scroll down to have a look at some of the most impactful performances of Jesus that have been committed to the screen over the past years:

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix is one of the most revered actors of our time, known for his transformative performances. He played the role of Jesus in “Mary Magdalene,” lending the spotlight to Rooney Mara, who played the lead role.

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe is another transformative actor, someone who’s bold to deviate and do strange and stunning things onscreen. “The Last Temptation of Christ” is directed by Martin Scorsese and is a controversial adaptation that shows the life of Jesus as he’s exposed to multiple temptations.

Jim Caviezel

“The Passion of The Christ” is arguably the most famous movie about Jesus. Directed by Mel Gibson, the film became a box office success, showing Jesus’ last moments before his death and resurrection in gory detail. Jim Caviezel played the part and continues to be identified with the role to this day.

Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor also played Jesus in “Last Days in the Desert.” The film follows Jesus on a trek through the desert, his crucifixion, and more.

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes played Jesus in one of the most interesting film adaptations of his life. “The Miracle Maker” is a stop-motion film that tells the story of Jesus through a family-friendly lens. It co-stars actors like Emily Mortimer, Julie Christie, and more.

Christian Bale

©GettyImages



Christian Bale

Christian Bale plays Jesus in the film “Mary, Mother of Jesus,” telling the story we all know through the eyes of his mother.